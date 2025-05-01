In social psychology, unconsciously mimicking the behaviors, gestures, or mannerisms of those around us is known as:
A
Cognitive dissonance
B
Group polarization
C
Social facilitation
D
The chameleon effect
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept being asked: The question is about a social psychology phenomenon where individuals unconsciously mimic the behaviors, gestures, or mannerisms of others around them.
Review the provided options and their definitions: Cognitive dissonance refers to the discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs; Group polarization is the tendency for group discussion to strengthen the dominant viewpoint; Social facilitation is the improved performance on tasks in the presence of others.
Recognize that the behavior described—unconscious mimicry of others—is specifically known as the 'chameleon effect' in social psychology.
Note that the chameleon effect helps facilitate social bonding and empathy by subtly mirroring others' actions without conscious awareness.
Conclude that among the options given, the term 'chameleon effect' best fits the description of unconsciously mimicking behaviors, gestures, or mannerisms.
