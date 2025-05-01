Which division of the nervous system is primarily responsible for the physiological changes we experience during emotional responses?
The autonomic nervous system
The central nervous system
The enteric nervous system
The somatic nervous system
Understand that the nervous system is divided into several parts, each with distinct functions: the central nervous system (CNS), the peripheral nervous system (PNS), and within the PNS, further subdivisions including the autonomic, somatic, and enteric nervous systems.
Recall that emotional responses often involve physiological changes such as increased heart rate, sweating, and changes in digestion, which are controlled involuntarily by the body.
Identify that the autonomic nervous system (ANS) is the part of the peripheral nervous system responsible for regulating involuntary bodily functions, including those related to emotional arousal.
Recognize that the ANS itself has two main branches: the sympathetic nervous system, which activates the 'fight or flight' response during stress or emotion, and the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes 'rest and digest' functions.
Conclude that because emotional physiological changes are involuntary and regulated by these branches, the autonomic nervous system is primarily responsible for the physiological changes experienced during emotional responses.
