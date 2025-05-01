Which of the following correctly pairs a gross motor skill with a fine motor skill?
A
Writing with a pencil is a gross motor skill, while hopping on one foot is a fine motor skill.
B
Jumping is a gross motor skill, while buttoning a shirt is a fine motor skill.
C
Drawing a circle is a gross motor skill, while running is a fine motor skill.
D
Catching a ball is a fine motor skill, while tying shoelaces is a gross motor skill.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of gross motor skills and fine motor skills. Gross motor skills involve large muscle groups and whole-body movements, such as running, jumping, or hopping. Fine motor skills involve smaller muscle groups, especially those in the hands and fingers, such as writing, buttoning, or drawing.
Step 2: Identify examples of gross motor skills from the options. For instance, jumping, running, hopping, and catching a ball typically require large muscle movements and coordination.
Step 3: Identify examples of fine motor skills from the options. Activities like writing with a pencil, buttoning a shirt, tying shoelaces, and drawing a circle require precise hand and finger movements.
Step 4: Evaluate each option by matching the skill to its correct category based on the definitions. For example, check if 'jumping' is correctly labeled as a gross motor skill and 'buttoning a shirt' as a fine motor skill.
Step 5: Select the option where the gross motor skill and fine motor skill are correctly paired according to their definitions.
