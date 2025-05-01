Which of the following visual changes are commonly experienced by older adults as they age?
A
Enhanced color discrimination
B
Reduced risk of developing cataracts
C
Improved peripheral vision
D
Decreased ability to see in low light conditions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about common visual changes experienced by older adults as they age, focusing on typical age-related changes rather than improvements.
Recall that aging often leads to a decline in certain visual functions, such as reduced sensitivity to light and color, rather than enhancements.
Evaluate each option: Enhanced color discrimination is unlikely because aging usually diminishes color perception; reduced risk of cataracts is incorrect since cataracts risk increases with age; improved peripheral vision is also unlikely as peripheral vision tends to decline.
Recognize that decreased ability to see in low light conditions is a common age-related change due to factors like reduced pupil size and changes in the retina, making it the correct answer.
Summarize that the correct choice reflects a typical decline in visual function associated with aging, emphasizing the importance of understanding normal sensory changes in older adults.
