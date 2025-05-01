Which of the following best describes the Gestalt principle of proximity as it is tested on the MCAT?
A
Objects that are similar in appearance are perceived as being part of the same group.
B
We perceive incomplete figures as complete by filling in missing information.
C
We perceive objects as remaining constant in size despite changes in distance.
D
Objects that are close to each other tend to be perceived as a group.
1
Understand that the Gestalt principles explain how we naturally organize visual elements into groups or unified wholes.
Identify that the principle of proximity specifically refers to how objects that are physically close to each other are perceived as belonging together or forming a group.
Compare the given options to the definition of proximity: recognize that similarity relates to the principle of similarity, incomplete figures relate to closure, and size constancy relates to perceptual constancy, not proximity.
Confirm that the correct description of the Gestalt principle of proximity is that objects close to each other tend to be perceived as a group.
Remember that this principle is often tested by asking which grouping strategy applies when objects are near each other, emphasizing spatial closeness as the key factor.
