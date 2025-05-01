Which of the following topics would a follower of Gestalt psychology be least concerned with?
A
The influence of context on how we perceive patterns and objects
B
The principles of grouping such as proximity and similarity
C
The unconscious motives behind behavior
D
The way individual sensory elements combine to form a unified perception
1
Understand the core focus of Gestalt psychology, which emphasizes how people naturally organize visual elements into groups or unified wholes rather than perceiving them as separate parts.
Recognize that Gestalt psychologists are primarily interested in perception, especially how context and principles like proximity and similarity influence the way we see patterns and objects.
Note that Gestalt psychology deals with the combination of sensory elements to form a complete, unified perception, highlighting the holistic nature of perception.
Identify that unconscious motives behind behavior are more aligned with psychoanalytic theories, such as those proposed by Freud, rather than Gestalt psychology.
Conclude that among the given options, the topic least concerned with Gestalt psychology is 'The unconscious motives behind behavior' because it falls outside the perceptual and organizational focus of Gestalt theory.
