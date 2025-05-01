Which term refers to cognitive groupings of similar objects, events, people, or ideas?
A
Algorithms
B
Concepts
C
Heuristics
D
Schemas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term that describes mental categories or groupings that help us organize and interpret information about objects, events, people, or ideas.
Recall the definitions of the options: Algorithms are step-by-step procedures for solving problems; Heuristics are mental shortcuts or rules of thumb; Schemas are cognitive frameworks that help organize knowledge about specific situations or roles.
Focus on the term that specifically refers to mental groupings or categories of similar items, which help in recognizing and processing information efficiently.
Identify that 'Concepts' are the cognitive groupings or categories of similar objects, events, people, or ideas, which allow us to simplify and organize our understanding of the world.
Conclude that the correct term for cognitive groupings of similar items is 'Concepts'.
