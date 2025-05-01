Which term best describes the way people understand and make sense of others and themselves?
A
Operant behavior
B
Classical conditioning
C
Social cognition
D
Sensory adaptation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key concept in the question, which is about how people understand and make sense of others and themselves.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given terms: Operant behavior refers to behavior influenced by consequences; Classical conditioning involves learning through association; Sensory adaptation is the diminished sensitivity to a stimulus over time.
Step 3: Recognize that the process of understanding and interpreting social information, including thoughts, feelings, and intentions of oneself and others, is related to cognition in social contexts.
Step 4: Understand that 'Social cognition' specifically refers to the mental processes involved in perceiving, interpreting, and generating responses to the social world.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Social cognition' best fits the description of how people understand and make sense of others and themselves.
