Which of the following best defines an empirically derived test in psychology?
A
A test created solely from theoretical concepts without reference to actual data.
B
A test developed by selecting items that discriminate between groups based on observed data.
C
A test that is administered online to a large population.
D
A test that measures intelligence using standardized procedures.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'empirically derived test' by breaking down the phrase: 'empirically' refers to information obtained through observation or experiment, and 'derived' means developed or obtained from something.
Recognize that an empirically derived test in psychology is created based on actual data collected from real groups or populations, rather than just theoretical ideas.
Identify that such a test involves selecting test items that effectively differentiate between groups based on observed behaviors or responses, ensuring the test has practical validity.
Compare the options given: a test created solely from theory lacks empirical data; a test administered online or measuring intelligence with standardized procedures does not necessarily imply empirical derivation.
Conclude that the best definition is the one describing a test developed by selecting items that discriminate between groups based on observed data, as this aligns with the concept of empirical derivation.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah