One of the similarities between clinical psychologists and counseling psychologists is that they both __________.
A
primarily conduct laboratory-based research on animal behavior
B
work to help individuals cope with emotional and behavioral challenges
C
focus exclusively on diagnosing neurological disorders
D
prescribe medication as their main form of treatment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the roles of clinical psychologists and counseling psychologists by reviewing their primary functions and areas of expertise.
Step 2: Recognize that both clinical and counseling psychologists are trained to assess and treat mental health issues, focusing on emotional and behavioral challenges.
Step 3: Note that neither clinical nor counseling psychologists primarily conduct laboratory-based research on animal behavior; this is more typical of experimental psychologists or behavioral neuroscientists.
Step 4: Understand that diagnosing neurological disorders is not the exclusive focus of either clinical or counseling psychologists; this is often the domain of neuropsychologists or neurologists.
Step 5: Acknowledge that prescribing medication is generally not the main form of treatment for either clinical or counseling psychologists, as this is typically done by psychiatrists or other medical professionals.
