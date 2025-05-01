According to the scientific method in psychology, when is an investigator required to update the Institutional Review Board (IRB) about the progress of a trial?
A
Only after the trial has been completed and results are ready for publication
B
At regular intervals as specified by the IRB or when significant changes or adverse events occur during the trial
C
Whenever the investigator personally decides it is necessary
D
Only if participants withdraw from the study
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the Institutional Review Board (IRB) in psychological research, which is to ensure the ethical treatment and safety of participants throughout the study.
Recognize that the IRB requires ongoing oversight, meaning investigators must provide updates not just at the end, but throughout the research process.
Identify the specific conditions under which updates must be provided: at regular intervals as specified by the IRB, and immediately if there are significant changes to the study protocol or if adverse events occur.
Note that updates are not solely dependent on the investigator's personal judgment or only when participants withdraw; the IRB sets clear guidelines for reporting.
Conclude that the correct practice is to report progress and any important developments to the IRB regularly and promptly to maintain ethical standards and participant safety.
