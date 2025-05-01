In the context of the scientific method in psychology, which of the following best defines a case study?
A
A survey method that collects data from a large, random sample of participants.
B
A statistical analysis of data collected from multiple previous studies.
C
An in-depth investigation of a single individual or a small group to explore unique or rare phenomena.
D
A controlled experiment that manipulates variables to determine cause and effect.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scientific method in psychology, which involves systematic observation, measurement, and experimentation to formulate and test hypotheses.
Step 2: Recognize that different research methods serve different purposes, such as surveys for broad data collection, experiments for cause-effect relationships, and meta-analyses for combining results from multiple studies.
Step 3: Define a case study as an in-depth investigation focusing on a single individual or a small group, often used to explore unique, rare, or complex phenomena that cannot be studied effectively through other methods.
Step 4: Compare the options given: surveys collect data from large samples, meta-analyses analyze multiple studies, experiments manipulate variables, and case studies provide detailed qualitative insights into specific cases.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of a case study is the one describing an in-depth investigation of a single individual or small group to explore unique or rare phenomena.
