Which of the following is NOT an integral part of a good work ethic in the context of developmental psychology?
A
Reliability
B
Commitment
C
Responsibility
D
Procrastination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'work ethic' in developmental psychology, which refers to a set of values centered around the importance of doing work well and responsibly.
Step 2: Identify the key components of a good work ethic, which typically include reliability (being dependable), commitment (dedication to tasks), and responsibility (being accountable for one's actions).
Step 3: Recognize that procrastination means delaying or postponing tasks, which contradicts the principles of a good work ethic.
Step 4: Compare each option to the definition of good work ethic components and determine which one does not fit.
Step 5: Conclude that procrastination is NOT an integral part of a good work ethic because it undermines productivity and responsibility.
