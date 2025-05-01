Which of the following statements best characterizes the concept of generative grammar?
Generative grammar is a set of rules that enables speakers to produce and understand an infinite number of sentences in a language.
Generative grammar focuses solely on the memorization of vocabulary and phrases.
Generative grammar is primarily concerned with the social context in which language is used.
Generative grammar describes language as a fixed collection of sentences that cannot be expanded.
Step 1: Understand that generative grammar is a theory in linguistics and psychology that explains how humans can produce and comprehend an infinite number of sentences, including ones they have never heard before.
Step 2: Recognize that generative grammar is based on a set of formal rules or principles that generate all possible grammatical sentences in a language, rather than relying on memorization of fixed phrases or vocabulary.
Step 3: Note that generative grammar is distinct from approaches that focus on social context or language use in communication; it is primarily concerned with the underlying structure and rules of language.
Step 4: Eliminate options that describe language as a fixed collection of sentences or focus solely on memorization or social context, as these do not capture the generative aspect of the theory.
Step 5: Conclude that the best characterization of generative grammar is that it is a set of rules enabling speakers to produce and understand an infinite number of sentences in a language.
