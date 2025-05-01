Which of the following is a use of language that separates us from others?
A
Using language to establish social connections
B
Using language to express personal identity
C
Using language to facilitate group cooperation
D
Using language to share common cultural values
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking about a unique use of language that distinguishes humans from other species.
Step 2: Consider the options and analyze how each use of language functions in human communication and social interaction.
Step 3: Recognize that while establishing social connections, facilitating group cooperation, and sharing cultural values are important, these functions can also be observed in some form in other species' communication.
Step 4: Identify that using language to express personal identity involves complex self-awareness and abstract thinking, which are uniquely advanced in humans.
Step 5: Conclude that expressing personal identity through language is a distinctive human use of language that separates us from others.
