Which of the following statements about spoken language is true?
A
Spoken language is less complex than written language in terms of grammar.
B
Spoken language is universally acquired by children without explicit instruction.
C
Spoken language does not vary across different cultures.
D
Spoken language requires formal education for most children to learn.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of spoken language acquisition. Spoken language is typically acquired naturally by children through exposure and interaction, without the need for formal teaching or explicit instruction.
Step 2: Recognize that spoken language is generally more complex in grammar than often assumed, and it varies widely across different cultures and languages, reflecting diverse linguistic structures and social norms.
Step 3: Evaluate the statements by comparing them to established linguistic and psychological research on language development and cultural variation.
Step 4: Identify that the statement 'Spoken language is universally acquired by children without explicit instruction' aligns with the concept of natural language acquisition, which is supported by evidence from developmental psychology.
Step 5: Conclude that the other statements are incorrect because spoken language does vary across cultures, does not require formal education for acquisition, and is not necessarily less complex than written language in terms of grammar.
