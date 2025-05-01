The phrases "blow off steam" and "rude awakening" are examples of which kind of language?
A
Similes
B
Idioms
C
Metaphors
D
Literal language
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the given language types. Similes are comparisons using 'like' or 'as', metaphors are direct comparisons without 'like' or 'as', literal language means words are used in their exact meaning, and idioms are phrases with meanings different from the literal interpretation.
Step 2: Analyze the phrases 'blow off steam' and 'rude awakening'. Notice that their meanings are not directly related to the literal meanings of the individual words.
Step 3: Recognize that these phrases convey figurative meanings understood culturally rather than through direct word meanings.
Step 4: Identify that this characteristic matches the definition of idioms, which are expressions with figurative meanings unique to a language or culture.
Step 5: Conclude that 'blow off steam' and 'rude awakening' are examples of idioms because their meanings cannot be deduced from the literal meanings of the words alone.
