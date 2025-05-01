According to research on communication in the nervous system, which type of communication conveys more information in the messages we send?
A
Written communication
B
Chemical communication
C
Nonverbal communication
D
Verbal communication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the different types of communication mentioned: written communication, chemical communication, nonverbal communication, and verbal communication. Each type conveys information differently in the nervous system and human interaction.
Step 2: Recognize that chemical communication primarily refers to how neurons communicate via neurotransmitters, which is a biological process rather than a form of human message exchange like verbal or nonverbal communication.
Step 3: Differentiate between verbal communication (spoken or written words) and nonverbal communication (body language, facial expressions, tone of voice, gestures). Research shows that nonverbal cues often carry more emotional and contextual information than words alone.
Step 4: Recall key psychological studies (such as those by Albert Mehrabian) that suggest a large portion of the emotional meaning in communication is conveyed nonverbally, through facial expressions, posture, and tone, rather than through the actual words spoken or written.
Step 5: Conclude that nonverbal communication conveys more information in the messages we send because it provides additional layers of meaning beyond the literal content of verbal or written messages.
Watch next
Master Electrochemical Communication with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah