Which of the following is the best example of a feature detector in the context of visual stimuli as studied in AP Psychology?
A
A neurotransmitter that is released in response to bright light
B
A neuron in the visual cortex that responds specifically to lines oriented at a particular angle
C
A photoreceptor cell in the retina that detects changes in light intensity
D
A memory cell that stores information about previously seen objects
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a feature detector: In the context of visual stimuli, a feature detector is a specialized neuron that responds to specific aspects or features of a visual input, such as edges, lines, angles, or movement.
Identify the role of different cells mentioned: Photoreceptor cells in the retina detect light intensity and color, but they do not process specific features like orientation or shape.
Consider neurotransmitters: While neurotransmitters are involved in transmitting signals between neurons, they are not feature detectors themselves; they facilitate communication rather than detect features.
Evaluate the memory cell option: Memory cells store information about past experiences but do not directly respond to visual features in the moment of perception.
Conclude that the neuron in the visual cortex responding specifically to lines oriented at a particular angle best fits the definition of a feature detector, as it processes specific visual features.
