In which situation is the fundamental attribution error most likely to occur?
A
When a person attributes another's success to luck or chance
B
When an observer considers both dispositional and situational factors equally in explaining behavior
C
When a person attributes their own behavior to external circumstances
D
When an observer explains another person's behavior by attributing it to their personality rather than situational factors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of the fundamental attribution error (FAE): it is the tendency for observers to attribute another person's behavior primarily to their personality or disposition, rather than to situational factors.
Identify the key elements in each option: look for whether the explanation focuses on dispositional (personality) factors or situational (external) factors.
Recognize that FAE occurs when someone explains another person's behavior by emphasizing internal traits over external circumstances.
Evaluate each option to see which one matches this pattern: attributing behavior to personality rather than the situation.
Conclude that the situation most likely to involve FAE is when an observer explains another person's behavior by attributing it to their personality rather than situational factors.
