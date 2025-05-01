In the context of attributions, when are you most likely to prejudge a situation?
A
When you have no expectations or assumptions about the situation
B
When you ignore your initial impressions and focus only on objective facts
C
When you rely on stereotypes or prior beliefs about a person or group
D
When you carefully analyze all available evidence before making a decision
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attribution, which involves explaining the causes of behavior or events, often by assigning reasons to people's actions.
Recognize that prejudging a situation means forming an opinion or conclusion before having all the relevant information or evidence.
Identify that relying on stereotypes or prior beliefs means using generalized assumptions about a person or group without considering the specific details of the current situation.
Compare this with other options: having no expectations means no prior bias; ignoring initial impressions and focusing on facts means avoiding bias; carefully analyzing evidence means making a well-informed judgment.
Conclude that you are most likely to prejudge a situation when you rely on stereotypes or prior beliefs, as this bypasses objective evaluation and leads to premature conclusions.
