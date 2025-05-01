Which of the following is NOT considered a type of attribution in psychology?
A
Operant conditioning
B
Dispositional attribution
C
Situational attribution
D
Motivational attribution
Step 1: Understand the concept of attribution in psychology. Attribution refers to the process by which individuals explain the causes of behavior and events, typically categorized into different types based on the source of the cause.
Step 2: Identify the common types of attribution. These usually include dispositional attribution (attributing behavior to internal traits or personality), situational attribution (attributing behavior to external circumstances or environment), and sometimes motivational attribution (attributing behavior to underlying motives or desires).
Step 3: Recognize that operant conditioning is not a type of attribution. Instead, operant conditioning is a learning process through which behaviors are influenced by consequences such as rewards or punishments.
Step 4: Compare the options given: dispositional attribution, situational attribution, motivational attribution, and operant conditioning. Since the first three are types of attribution, operant conditioning stands out as unrelated to attribution theory.
Step 5: Conclude that operant conditioning is NOT considered a type of attribution in psychology because it pertains to behavioral learning mechanisms rather than explanations of causes behind behavior.
