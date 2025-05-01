Which of the following best describes the view that emotions are a mix of consciously experienced thoughts, physiological arousal, and expressive behaviors?
A
This view suggests that emotions are only physiological responses.
B
The definition aligns with the contemporary psychological perspective on emotion.
C
This view is exclusive to the James-Lange theory of emotion.
D
This view states that emotions are unrelated to conscious thought.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key components mentioned in the problem: consciously experienced thoughts, physiological arousal, and expressive behaviors. These three elements together describe a comprehensive view of emotions.
Step 2: Recognize that the problem is asking which theory or perspective best fits this description. Theories of emotion differ in how they explain the relationship between these components.
Step 3: Recall that the James-Lange theory focuses primarily on physiological responses leading to emotions, without emphasizing conscious thought or expressive behaviors as integral parts.
Step 4: Consider that the view described aligns with the contemporary psychological perspective, which integrates cognitive appraisal (conscious thoughts), physiological arousal, and expressive behaviors as interconnected aspects of emotion.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the contemporary psychological perspective on emotion, which sees emotions as a complex mix of thoughts, bodily responses, and behaviors, rather than being limited to only physiological responses or excluding conscious thought.
