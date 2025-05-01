Expressions that reflect an emotional state are called ____________.
A
motor reflexes
B
cognitive schemas
C
affective displays
D
semantic networks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for the term that describes expressions reflecting an emotional state.
Recall that in psychology, expressions that show emotions through facial expressions, body language, or voice are often referred to as 'affective displays.'
Review the other options: 'motor reflexes' are automatic physical responses, 'cognitive schemas' are mental frameworks for organizing knowledge, and 'semantic networks' relate to how concepts are connected in memory.
Identify that 'affective displays' specifically refer to observable emotional expressions, which matches the description in the question.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'affective displays.'
