Emotion, motivation, olfaction, behavior, and memory, in humans, are mediated by the _____.
A
limbic system
B
occipital lobe
C
parietal lobe
D
cerebellum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key functions mentioned in the problem: emotion, motivation, olfaction (sense of smell), behavior, and memory.
Recall the brain structures associated with these functions. For example, the occipital lobe is primarily involved in visual processing, the parietal lobe in sensory integration, and the cerebellum in motor control and coordination.
Identify which brain system is known for integrating emotion, motivation, olfaction, behavior, and memory. This system is a complex set of structures located beneath the cerebral cortex.
Recognize that the limbic system is the brain system responsible for these functions, as it includes structures like the hippocampus (memory), amygdala (emotion), and olfactory bulbs (smell).
Conclude that the correct answer is the limbic system, as it mediates all the functions listed in the problem.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah