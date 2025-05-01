Which of the following statements best describes the scope of psychology as a field? Psychologists only focus on how people think and feel.
A
False; psychologists are only interested in unconscious motives.
B
False; psychologists study not only thoughts and feelings but also behaviors and the biological processes underlying them.
C
True; psychology does not consider observable behavior.
D
True; psychology is limited to the study of thoughts and emotions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of psychology by recognizing that it is a broad scientific field concerned with multiple aspects of human experience.
Step 2: Identify that psychology studies not only internal mental processes such as thoughts and feelings but also observable behaviors.
Step 3: Recognize that psychology also investigates the biological processes underlying behavior and mental functions, including brain activity and physiological responses.
Step 4: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the comprehensive scope of psychology, noting that statements limiting psychology to only thoughts, feelings, or unconscious motives are incomplete or incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of psychology's scope is the one acknowledging its study of thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and biological processes together.
