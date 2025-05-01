Which of the following statements about the field of psychology is most accurate? Psychologists focus solely on the way we think and feel.
A
True; psychology is only concerned with mental processes like thinking and feeling.
B
True; psychologists do not study observable behaviors.
C
False; psychologists study not only thoughts and feelings but also behaviors and biological processes.
D
False; psychology is limited to the study of abnormal behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of psychology by recognizing that it is a broad scientific field concerned with multiple aspects of human experience, including thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and biological processes.
Step 2: Identify that psychology does not focus solely on internal mental processes like thinking and feeling, but also studies observable behaviors, which can be measured and analyzed.
Step 3: Recognize that psychologists also explore biological bases of behavior, such as brain function, genetics, and neurochemistry, which influence how people think, feel, and act.
Step 4: Note that psychology is not limited to abnormal behavior; it encompasses normal behavior, development, social interactions, cognition, and many other areas.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is the one acknowledging that psychology studies thoughts, feelings, behaviors, and biological processes, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the field.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah