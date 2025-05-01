Which of the following statements about Mamie Clark is accurate regarding her contributions to psychology in the United States?
A
Mamie Clark was the first person to establish a psychology laboratory in the United States.
B
Mamie Clark was the first African American woman to receive a doctorate in psychology in the United States.
C
Mamie Clark was the first woman to receive a doctorate in psychology in the United States.
D
Mamie Clark was the founder of the American Psychological Association.
Step 1: Identify the key figure in the question, Mamie Clark, and focus on her historical and professional contributions to psychology in the United States.
Step 2: Review the provided statements carefully, noting the specific claims about her achievements, such as establishing a lab, receiving a doctorate, or founding an organization.
Step 3: Recall or research Mamie Clark's biography, particularly her educational milestones and her role in psychology, to verify which statement aligns with documented facts.
Step 4: Understand that Mamie Clark is historically recognized as the first African American woman to earn a doctorate in psychology in the United States, which is a significant milestone in the field.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate statement is the one highlighting her as the first African American woman to receive a doctorate in psychology, distinguishing her contribution from the other incorrect options.
