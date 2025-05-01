The field of psychology is essentially about which of the following?
A
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
B
The diagnosis and treatment of physical illnesses
C
The study of historical events and their impact on society
D
The analysis of chemical reactions in the brain
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core definition of psychology by recognizing it as a scientific discipline focused on studying behavior and mental processes.
Step 2: Differentiate psychology from other fields by noting that it is not primarily concerned with diagnosing and treating physical illnesses, which is the domain of medicine.
Step 3: Recognize that the study of historical events and their societal impact belongs to history or sociology, not psychology.
Step 4: Understand that while psychology may involve studying brain functions, the analysis of chemical reactions in the brain is more specific to neuroscience or biochemistry rather than psychology as a whole.
Step 5: Conclude that psychology is best described as the scientific study of behavior and mental processes, encompassing both observable actions and internal experiences.
