In cognitive psychology, how are policies and norms typically related within a social group?
A
Norms are always created after policies are established.
B
Policies and norms are unrelated and function independently within a group.
C
Policies are formal rules that are often based on the informal norms of a group.
D
Norms are formal regulations that are enforced by written policies.
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of 'policies' and 'norms' within the context of cognitive psychology and social groups. Policies are formal, written rules or guidelines established by an authority within the group.
Step 2: Recognize that norms are informal, shared expectations or behaviors that develop naturally within a group over time, reflecting the group's culture and values.
Step 3: Analyze the relationship between policies and norms by considering how informal norms can influence the creation of formal policies. Norms often serve as the foundation or basis for policies.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by noting that norms are not always created after policies, nor are policies and norms completely independent; also, norms are not formal regulations enforced by policies but rather informal social expectations.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that policies are formal rules often based on the informal norms of a group, highlighting the dynamic interaction between informal social behavior and formal regulation.
