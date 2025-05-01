Which of the following is a measure of the speed of cognitive processing?
A
Long-term recall
B
Reaction time
C
Working memory span
D
Accuracy rate
1
Understand the concept of cognitive processing speed, which refers to how quickly an individual can perceive, interpret, and respond to information.
Review each option to determine if it measures speed or another aspect of cognition: Long-term recall measures memory retention over time, Working memory span measures capacity, and Accuracy rate measures correctness.
Recognize that Reaction time specifically measures how quickly a person responds to a stimulus, directly reflecting the speed of cognitive processing.
Recall that reaction time tasks typically involve measuring the interval between stimulus presentation and the participant's response, making it a direct indicator of processing speed.
Conclude that among the options, Reaction time is the appropriate measure of the speed of cognitive processing.
