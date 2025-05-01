In social psychology, the atmosphere of a team or an organization is known as ______.
A
group climate
B
group cohesion
C
social facilitation
D
groupthink
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking for a term used in social psychology to describe the overall atmosphere or emotional environment within a team or organization.
Recall definitions of the given options: 'group climate' refers to the shared perceptions and emotional tone of a group; 'group cohesion' is about the bonds that hold a group together; 'social facilitation' involves improved performance in the presence of others; and 'groupthink' is a decision-making phenomenon where the desire for harmony leads to poor decisions.
Identify that the term describing the atmosphere or emotional environment aligns most closely with 'group climate' because it captures the shared feelings and attitudes within the group.
Eliminate other options based on their definitions: 'group cohesion' focuses on unity rather than atmosphere, 'social facilitation' is about performance effects, and 'groupthink' relates to decision-making errors.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'group climate' as it best fits the description of the team's or organization's atmosphere.
