Which of the following best describes social engineering in the context of social psychology?
A
The process of learning social norms and values through observation and imitation
B
The tendency to attribute others' behavior to their personality rather than situational factors
C
The study of how people form impressions and make judgments about others in social situations
D
The use of psychological manipulation to influence individuals into divulging confidential information or performing actions that may not be in their best interest
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'social engineering' within the context of social psychology. It involves the use of psychological principles to influence or manipulate others' behavior.
Step 2: Review each option carefully and identify key concepts: learning social norms (socialization), attributing behavior to personality (fundamental attribution error), forming impressions (social cognition), and psychological manipulation (social engineering).
Step 3: Recognize that social engineering specifically refers to manipulating individuals to gain confidential information or cause them to act against their interests, often by exploiting trust or social norms.
Step 4: Compare this understanding with the options provided and select the one that explicitly mentions psychological manipulation to influence individuals into divulging confidential information or performing actions not in their best interest.
Step 5: Confirm that this choice aligns with the definition of social engineering in social psychology, distinguishing it from other social psychological concepts like social learning, attribution, or impression formation.
