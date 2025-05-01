Which of the following statements is true of bullying in the social context of a peer group?
A
Victims of bullying are typically isolated and have no interaction with other peers.
B
Bullying in peer groups is usually unintentional and not recognized by others.
C
Bullying often involves a power imbalance where the perpetrator has more social or physical power than the victim.
D
Bullying is always a one-on-one interaction and rarely involves bystanders.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bullying within peer groups, which involves repeated aggressive behavior intended to harm or dominate another individual.
Recognize that bullying typically involves a power imbalance, where the bully has more social, physical, or psychological power than the victim, making it difficult for the victim to defend themselves.
Evaluate the statements by comparing them to established psychological research on bullying: victims are not always isolated; bullying is often intentional and recognized by others; and bullying can involve bystanders, not just one-on-one interactions.
Identify that the statement emphasizing the power imbalance aligns with the core definition of bullying in social psychology.
Conclude that the true statement is the one highlighting the power imbalance, as it accurately reflects the dynamics of bullying in peer groups.
