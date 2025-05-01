Which of the following statements is true of social psychology?
A
Social psychology focuses on how individuals think, feel, and behave in social situations.
B
Social psychology studies only the biological bases of behavior.
C
Social psychology is primarily concerned with diagnosing and treating mental disorders.
D
Social psychology ignores the influence of group dynamics on individual behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of social psychology: it is the scientific study of how individuals think, feel, and behave in social contexts or situations.
Recognize that social psychology examines the influence of social interactions, group dynamics, and social environments on individual behavior.
Note that social psychology is distinct from biological psychology, which focuses on the biological bases of behavior, and clinical psychology, which focuses on diagnosing and treating mental disorders.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the core focus of social psychology: the study of social influences on individual thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.
Conclude that the true statement is the one that correctly describes social psychology as focusing on how individuals think, feel, and behave in social situations.
