In developmental psychology, how is giftedness most commonly related to achievement?
A
Giftedness guarantees success in all areas of life, including social and emotional domains.
B
Giftedness is generally associated with higher levels of academic achievement compared to peers.
C
Giftedness is unrelated to achievement and does not influence academic performance.
D
Giftedness often leads to lower achievement due to increased pressure and expectations.
Step 1: Understand the concept of giftedness in developmental psychology, which typically refers to individuals who demonstrate exceptional intellectual abilities or talents compared to their peers.
Step 2: Recognize that achievement in this context usually refers to academic performance or success in educational settings.
Step 3: Analyze the relationship between giftedness and achievement by considering research findings that show gifted individuals tend to perform better academically than their non-gifted peers.
Step 4: Note that while giftedness is associated with higher academic achievement, it does not guarantee success in all life areas, such as social or emotional domains, which can vary widely among individuals.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that giftedness is generally associated with higher levels of academic achievement compared to peers, rather than guaranteeing success in all areas or being unrelated to achievement.
