Alcohol consumption can impair color vision, particularly making it more difficult to distinguish between which two colors?
A
Black and white
B
Red and green
C
Orange and purple
D
Blue and yellow
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that alcohol consumption affects the visual system, particularly the ability to distinguish certain colors due to its impact on the cones in the retina responsible for color perception.
Recall that the human eye has three types of cones sensitive to different wavelengths corresponding roughly to red, green, and blue light, and that impairments often affect the ability to differentiate colors that rely on these cones.
Recognize that red and green are the two colors most commonly confused when color vision is impaired, as they are processed by overlapping cone types and are often involved in color vision deficiencies.
Consider that black and white are not colors but shades, and orange and purple or blue and yellow are less commonly affected by alcohol-induced color vision impairment.
Conclude that the difficulty in distinguishing red and green under the influence of alcohol is due to the specific way alcohol affects the cones and neural processing related to these colors.
Watch next
Master Trichromatic Theory with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah