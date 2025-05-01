Which of the following is evidence favoring the opponent-process theory of color vision?
A
The presence of rods that are sensitive to low light but not to color
B
The occurrence of afterimages in complementary colors after staring at a colored stimulus
C
The existence of three types of cones sensitive to different wavelengths in the retina
D
The ability to perceive color in complete darkness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the opponent-process theory of color vision, which proposes that color perception is controlled by opposing pairs of colors: red-green, blue-yellow, and black-white. This theory explains how certain colors are perceived as opposites and cannot be seen simultaneously.
Identify the key evidence that supports this theory. One important piece of evidence is the phenomenon of afterimages, where staring at a colored stimulus for some time and then looking away causes you to see an afterimage in the complementary color.
Recognize that the presence of afterimages in complementary colors aligns with the opponent-process theory because it suggests that the visual system has opposing channels that become fatigued and then rebound, producing the opposite color sensation.
Contrast this with other options: rods are related to low-light vision and do not process color, the existence of three types of cones supports the trichromatic theory rather than opponent-process theory, and perceiving color in complete darkness is not possible and thus not evidence.
Conclude that the occurrence of afterimages in complementary colors after staring at a colored stimulus is the evidence that best supports the opponent-process theory of color vision.
