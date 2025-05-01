Which of the following best describes the trichromatic theory of color vision?
A
Color vision is determined by the amount of light entering the eye, regardless of wavelength.
B
Color vision results from the opposing responses of pairs of colors, such as red-green and blue-yellow.
C
Color vision is based on the activity of three types of cones in the retina, each sensitive to different wavelengths corresponding to red, green, and blue light.
D
Color vision is only possible in bright light conditions and is absent in dim light.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the trichromatic theory of color vision explains how we perceive color based on the activity of three types of cone cells in the retina.
Step 2: Recognize that each type of cone is sensitive to a specific range of wavelengths corresponding roughly to red, green, and blue light.
Step 3: Know that the brain interprets color by comparing the levels of activation from these three types of cones, combining their signals to produce the perception of different colors.
Step 4: Differentiate the trichromatic theory from other theories, such as the opponent-process theory, which involves opposing color pairs like red-green and blue-yellow.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the trichromatic theory is that color vision is based on the activity of three types of cones in the retina, each sensitive to different wavelengths corresponding to red, green, and blue light.
