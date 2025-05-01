How many distinct stages of sleep are recognized in the standard sleep cycle, including REM sleep?
A
4
B
6
C
5
D
3
1
Understand that the standard sleep cycle is divided into several distinct stages, which include both Non-REM (NREM) and REM sleep.
Recall that NREM sleep is further subdivided into stages based on brain wave activity and physiological characteristics.
Identify the stages of NREM sleep: Stage 1 (light sleep), Stage 2 (onset of true sleep), and Stage 3 (deep or slow-wave sleep).
Recognize that REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep is considered a separate stage characterized by rapid eye movements and vivid dreaming.
Count all the stages together: the three NREM stages plus REM sleep, resulting in a total of 4 stages, but note that some classifications split deep sleep into two stages (3 and 4), making a total of 5 stages.
