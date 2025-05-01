Which statement best represents the reality of parenting styles according to psychological research?
A
Parenting styles are fixed and do not change in response to children's behavior.
B
All parents naturally adopt the authoritative style as their children grow older.
C
Most parents use a combination of different parenting styles rather than strictly adhering to one style.
D
Authoritarian parenting is the most common style used by parents worldwide.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four main parenting styles identified in psychological research: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful. Each style has distinct characteristics based on levels of responsiveness and demandingness.
Recognize that psychological research shows parenting is dynamic and can change in response to children's behavior and developmental needs, rather than being fixed or rigid.
Note that while authoritative parenting is often recommended for its positive outcomes, not all parents naturally adopt this style exclusively as their children grow.
Acknowledge that many parents do not strictly adhere to a single parenting style but instead use a combination of styles depending on the situation, child temperament, and context.
Evaluate the statements given and identify that the most accurate representation, based on research, is that most parents use a combination of different parenting styles rather than strictly following one style.
Watch next
Master Parenting Styles with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah