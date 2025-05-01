Children of which type of parents tend to be happy and well adjusted with high self-esteem?
A
Authoritarian
B
Neglectful
C
Permissive
D
Authoritative
Understand the different parenting styles: Authoritarian, Neglectful, Permissive, and Authoritative. Each style has distinct characteristics that influence child development.
Recognize that Authoritarian parents are strict and controlling, often leading to children who may be obedient but less happy and with lower self-esteem.
Note that Neglectful parents are uninvolved, which can result in children feeling neglected and struggling with self-esteem and adjustment.
Understand that Permissive parents are indulgent with few rules, which might lead to children who struggle with self-discipline and social adjustment.
Identify that Authoritative parents combine warmth and structure, promoting happiness, good adjustment, and high self-esteem in children, making this the parenting style linked to positive child outcomes.
