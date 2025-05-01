Independence and self-reliance in the teenage years are most likely due to which type of parenting?
A
Authoritarian parenting
B
Neglectful parenting
C
Authoritative parenting
D
Permissive parenting
Understand the key characteristics of each parenting style: Authoritarian (strict, high control, low warmth), Neglectful (uninvolved, low control, low warmth), Authoritative (balanced control and warmth, supportive), and Permissive (high warmth, low control).
Recognize that independence and self-reliance in teenagers are typically fostered by a parenting style that combines clear rules with emotional support and open communication.
Analyze how Authoritative parenting provides this balance by setting clear expectations while encouraging autonomy and reasoning, which promotes self-reliance.
Contrast this with Authoritarian parenting, which is more controlling and less supportive, often leading to obedience but not necessarily independence.
Conclude that the parenting style most likely to encourage independence and self-reliance in teenagers is Authoritative parenting.
