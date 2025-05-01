Which of the following best defines psychology as introduced in AP Psychology Unit 1?
A
The study of the structure and function of the human brain only
B
The practice of diagnosing and treating mental disorders exclusively
C
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
D
The analysis of unconscious motives through dream interpretation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that psychology is a broad scientific discipline focused on studying both observable behaviors and internal mental processes.
Recognize that psychology is not limited to just the brain's structure or only treating mental disorders, but encompasses a wider range of phenomena including thoughts, emotions, and actions.
Recall the definition introduced in AP Psychology Unit 1, which emphasizes psychology as a science that uses empirical methods to study behavior and mental processes.
Compare each option to this definition: the first option is too narrow (only brain structure), the second focuses only on clinical practice, and the fourth is a specific psychoanalytic approach, not the overall definition.
Conclude that the best definition is the one describing psychology as 'The scientific study of behavior and mental processes' because it captures the full scope of the field as introduced in AP Psychology.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah