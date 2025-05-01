Which psychologist is best known for identifying eight stages of psychosocial development, each characterized by a specific type of life crisis?
A
Erik Erikson
B
Jean Piaget
C
Sigmund Freud
D
B.F. Skinner
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a psychologist who identified eight stages of psychosocial development, each involving a specific life crisis or conflict.
Recall that Erik Erikson is famous for his theory of psychosocial development, which outlines eight distinct stages from infancy to late adulthood, each characterized by a central conflict that must be resolved.
Recognize that Jean Piaget is known for cognitive development stages, Sigmund Freud for psychosexual stages, and B.F. Skinner for behaviorism, none of which focus on psychosocial stages with life crises.
Match the description of eight psychosocial stages and life crises specifically to Erik Erikson's theory.
Conclude that Erik Erikson is the psychologist best known for identifying these eight stages of psychosocial development.
