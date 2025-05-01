Critics of Erikson's life-span development theory argue that:
A
it provides detailed explanations for specific cognitive processes
B
the stages are too narrowly defined and do not account for individual differences
C
it is based on extensive experimental research with large, diverse samples
D
the theory is too focused on social and cultural influences and underestimates biological factors
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core of Erikson's life-span development theory, which emphasizes psychosocial stages across the lifespan, focusing on social and cultural influences on development.
Step 2: Recognize common critiques of the theory, such as its emphasis on social and cultural factors potentially leading to an underestimation of biological influences on development.
Step 3: Evaluate the provided options by comparing them to known criticisms: the theory is not primarily about cognitive processes, nor is it narrowly defined without considering individual differences, and it is not mainly based on extensive experimental research with large samples.
Step 4: Identify that the correct critique highlights the theory's focus on social and cultural influences while underestimating biological factors, which aligns with scholarly discussions about its limitations.
Step 5: Conclude that the best answer reflects the theory's relative neglect of biological factors in favor of social and cultural explanations.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah