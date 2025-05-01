In social psychology, which type of group is characterized by members having a common identity but not necessarily shared expectations or roles?
A
Task group
B
Category
C
Primary group
D
Reference group
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in social psychology related to groups: 'Task group', 'Category', 'Primary group', and 'Reference group'.
Identify the defining features of each group type: A 'Task group' is formed to accomplish a specific goal with shared roles; a 'Primary group' involves close, personal relationships with shared expectations; a 'Reference group' serves as a standard for self-evaluation.
Focus on the concept of a 'Category' group, which is characterized by members sharing a common identity or characteristic but not necessarily interacting or having shared roles or expectations.
Compare the descriptions to determine which group fits the condition of having a common identity without shared expectations or roles.
Conclude that the group type described is a 'Category' because it emphasizes common identity without the necessity of interaction or role-sharing.
