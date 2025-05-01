Which term best describes the systematic observation and analysis of group behavior in social psychology?
A
Operant conditioning
B
Sociological research
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Group dynamics
1
Identify the key concept in the question: systematic observation and analysis of group behavior within social psychology.
Review the definitions of each option: Operant conditioning involves learning through rewards and punishments; Sociological research studies society and social behavior broadly; Cognitive dissonance refers to the mental discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs.
Understand that 'Group dynamics' specifically refers to the patterns of interaction and behavior within a group, which aligns with observing and analyzing group behavior.
Match the concept of systematic observation and analysis of group behavior to the term 'Group dynamics' because it focuses on how groups function and influence individual behavior.
Conclude that 'Group dynamics' is the best term to describe the systematic observation and analysis of group behavior in social psychology.
