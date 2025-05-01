Which of the following best explains how a peer group can influence an individual's efforts to achieve wellness in the context of social psychology?
A
Peer groups can provide social support, encouragement, and positive role models, which can motivate individuals to adopt healthier behaviors and strive toward wellness.
B
Peer groups always lead individuals to engage in unhealthy behaviors and discourage wellness.
C
Peer groups only influence academic performance and have no relevance to wellness or health-related behaviors.
D
Peer groups have little to no impact on an individual's wellness because personal health choices are made independently of social influences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of peer groups in social psychology. Peer groups are social groups consisting of individuals of similar age or status who interact regularly and influence each other's attitudes, behaviors, and beliefs.
Step 2: Recognize the role of social support within peer groups. Social support includes emotional encouragement, sharing information, and providing assistance, which can positively impact an individual's motivation and behavior.
Step 3: Consider how peer groups can serve as positive role models. Observing peers who engage in healthy behaviors can encourage an individual to adopt similar habits, promoting wellness.
Step 4: Evaluate the influence of peer groups on behavior change. Peer groups can motivate individuals to strive toward wellness by reinforcing positive behaviors and creating a supportive environment.
Step 5: Contrast the correct explanation with the incorrect options by analyzing the impact of peer groups on health-related behaviors, academic performance, and personal choices, emphasizing that peer influence is significant in shaping wellness efforts.
