Which of the following is an example of an in-group/out-group dynamic?
A
A manager assigning tasks based on employee skill level
B
A high school sports team viewing their rival school as outsiders and feeling a strong sense of unity within their own team
C
A person choosing to study alone rather than with classmates
D
A group of friends deciding which movie to watch together
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of in-group/out-group dynamics: This refers to the psychological distinction people make between groups they identify with (in-group) and those they see as different or outside their group (out-group). This often leads to favoritism toward the in-group and bias or discrimination against the out-group.
Analyze each option to see if it involves a clear division between 'us' (in-group) and 'them' (out-group) along with feelings of unity within the in-group and differentiation from the out-group.
Option 1 (manager assigning tasks) focuses on skill-based task assignment, which is a practical decision rather than a social group division, so it does not illustrate in-group/out-group dynamics.
Option 2 (high school sports team viewing rival school as outsiders) clearly shows an in-group (their own team) and an out-group (rival school), with emotional unity and distinction, fitting the definition perfectly.
Options 3 and 4 involve individual or group decisions without a clear social division into in-group and out-group, so they do not exemplify in-group/out-group dynamics.
